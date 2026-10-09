Bipartisan delegation from US Congress arrives in Ukraine

U.S. Republican Senator Roger Wicker, chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee; Republican Senator Kevin Cramer, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee; Democratic Representative Marc Veasey of Texas's 33rd Congressional District; and Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas's second Congressional District are visiting Ukraine.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the lawmakers held meetings with Ukrainian officials today, and a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled.

Wicker said at a press conference on Friday that the delegation appreciated the opportunity to visit Ukraine and hoped to gain important insights and a better understanding of the situation. He said the determination of the Ukrainian people was clearly evident and that he had been deeply impressed by the resilience of those resisting what he described as the illegal actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wicker said Putin was the aggressor in the war and described him as a war criminal in many respects, adding that this was the position from which the situation should be assessed.

The members of Congress also met with employees of Ukrainian manufacturing companies. The chair of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee said he had been very impressed by the dedication of the workers and by the way thousands of people were working tirelessly for their country while resisting what he described as a completely illegal act.

Wicker said he hoped the visit, like dozens of others that had already taken place or were still to come, would contribute to significant progress in resolving a number of issues.

For his part, Cramer said the United States was taking Ukraine's experience into account, particularly the work of its defence-industrial complex, its efficiency, its ability to innovate rapidly and what he described as its remarkable response to enemy weapons.

He said the scale and speed of Ukraine's efforts were particularly important and that the United States, despite being the world's strongest nation, viewed this experience with a certain degree of envy and would like to emulate it. Cramer added that the visit had reminded him that the two countries needed each other and that, frankly, the United States could learn as much from the Ukrainian people as they could learn from the United States.

He stressed that members of Congress had to do everything possible to help Ukraine as quickly and effectively as possible.

Cramer said that when Ukraine needed assistance, and when U.S. lawmakers knew exactly what it was asking for, they sought to ensure that the aid was delivered and implemented rapidly. He said this was necessary to prevent Russia from carrying out further invasions, avoid delays and enable Ukraine to take the defensive or offensive measures needed to repel what he described as Putin's illegal invasion.

Congressman Crenshaw said this was his third visit to Ukraine and that it had once again reinforced why he continued to support Ukraine's cause.