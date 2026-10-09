Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court hands down 8-year sentence in UAH 800 mln NBU loan fraud

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has sentenced the director of a private company used in a scheme to misappropriate approximately UAH 800 million in loan funds from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and launder the proceeds to eight years in prison, the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said on Telegram.

According to SAPO, the convicted individual agreed, in exchange for monetary compensation, to head a company controlled by a criminal organization and took actions to conceal its illegal activities and facilitate the scheme.

According to the statement, in 2013, members of the criminal organization conducted a series of transactions involving several companies through the organization's controlled bank, PJSC Real Bank. These transactions artificially weakened the bank's liquidity and created grounds for obtaining a stabilization loan from the NBU.

The National Bank provided Real Bank with a loan of approximately UAH 800 million secured by property whose value had been overstated sevenfold.

"After obtaining the funds, the management of PJSC Real Bank, in collusion with other members of the criminal organization, arranged a series of fictitious financial transactions involving the accounts of controlled enterprises displaying signs of being fictitious. The funds were then laundered by withdrawing part of the money in cash, converting another part into foreign currency and transferring it outside Ukraine for the benefit of foreign companies that were nonresidents," the agency said.

The court found the defendant guilty under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191, as well as Part 4 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, with confiscation of property, a fine and a three-year ban on holding the relevant positions. The court also partially upheld the NBU's civil claim and ordered the defendant to pay more than UAH 503 million in damages.

According to SAPO, the convicted individual has been hiding in temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine since 2014.