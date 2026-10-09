Ukrainska Pravda cameraman Bondarenko released from custody in Austria – media

Both journalists from Ukrainska Pravda, who were detained in Austria on suspicion of espionage, have been released, reported Christoph Bendas, a journalist with the Austrian public broadcaster ORF, on the Suspilne Studio program.

"According to him, the suspicions against the journalists were not confirmed, so they were released. At the same time, two other detainees remain in custody. According to the journalist's sources at the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, they are likely employees of the Ukrainian military police who were "carrying out their duties" without notifying the Austrian authorities. Bendas noted that he does not know the details of cameraman Bondarenko's injury. However, according to his information, Bondarenko has already been released from custody. "The journalist said it is difficult to obtain details of the incident because the Austrian authorities are providing little information due to the ongoing investigation," the report reads.

In addition, Bendas emphasized the need to determine why Tkach's communication devices were not returned to him after his release. He added that the Austrian journalism community will continue to investigate the circumstances of the detention and will address questions to the relevant authorities.

As previously reported, Tkach was released at 04:00 on Friday after spending 12 hours in custody. Bondarenko, who was detained along with Tkach, sustained injuries during the arrest and "was hospitalized." Bondarenko's interrogation did not begin until late at night.

A spokeswoman for the Ukrainian Embassy in Vienna said Ukraine "expects a prompt official comment from the relevant Austrian authorities regarding the circumstances and legal grounds for his detention."

Spokeswoman for the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office Nina Bussek said regarding Tkach and Bondarenko that "during other investigations, suspicions [of espionage] arose regarding two other individuals, but they were not confirmed."

Specifically, two Ukrainian citizens were detained in Austria earlier this week on suspicion of espionage. According to her, one of these individuals has already been released, while interrogations are still ongoing for the other. However, in this case as well, it currently appears that the suspicion of a crime has not been confirmed.

As reported on October 8, Tkach, the head of the investigative journalism department at Ukrainska Pravda, was detained in Vienna while carrying out an editorial assignment related to the search for the fugitive former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. Tkach was in Austria with his colleague Bondarenko.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Austria said it had contacted the Austrian authorities requesting an explanation of the circumstances surrounding Tkach's detention in Vienna. It later emerged that the Ukrainian consul had been granted access to Tkach and had spoken with him.

In the morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainska Pravda journalist Tkach, who had been detained the previous day in Vienna, Austria, had already been released.

Ukrainska Pravda Editor-in-Chief Sevgil Musaieva said Tkach had been released following his detention in Vienna, but the editorial staff has still been unable to contact him, and cameraman Bondarenko sustained injuries during the detention.