Zelenskyy, Estonia's Defense Minister discuss implementation of drone deal, new contributions to PURL

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herem, with whom he discussed possibilities for new contributions to the PURL program and the search for additional funding for the procurement of air defense systems, as well as the implementation of the "drone deal," according to the president's press service.

"The drone deal has opened up opportunities for exports from our country to yours. We are ready to discuss drones, electronic warfare systems, and other equipment we have," Zelenskyy said during the meeting.

According to the president, Estonia could receive proven weapons, while Ukraine could receive additional funds for its defense. The head of state and the Estonian defense minister agreed that teams from both countries would work promptly to finalize the details of such an export package.

Herem assured that Estonia will continue its military support for Ukraine. He also spoke about his trips to Ukraine and praised the courage of Ukrainians in defending their values.

"This year, I have visited many places in Ukraine. Usually, our citizens only see war on television. But I have seen with my own eyes your courage and how you stand up for your values," the minister said.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Herem also discussed Ukraine's European integration. The president thanked Estonia for its support of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

In addition, the parties discussed the security situation in the region, Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, Ukraine's preparations for the winter, and cooperation between the two countries' militaries.