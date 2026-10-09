Klitschko, Estonian Defense Minister discuss strengthening air defense, military aid to Kyiv, Ukraine

During a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Martin Herem, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko discussed Ukraine's need to strengthen its air defense, speeding up the delivery of missiles for air defense systems, and increasing military aid amid Russian attacks on the capital and critical infrastructure.

"He said the Ukrainian capital continues to suffer massive strikes by the aggressor on critical infrastructure. The enemy is attempting to destroy the city's water, heating, and power systems. He described how Russia has recently been attacking the capital's bridges, which connect the city's right and left banks, and shelling hospitals, schools, research institutions, and residential buildings," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"Protecting the skies over Kyiv and Ukraine remains a critical issue today," he said, highlighting the acute shortage of missiles for air defense systems and the need to expedite their delivery.

The mayor of Kyiv also stressed the importance of increasing military aid to the Armed Forces of Ukraine from international partners. According to him, the security of Europe – particularly the Baltic states – depends on this.