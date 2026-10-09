Presidential adviser: Russia begins using new satellite navigation antennas in Shahed UAVs

Russian Shahed-type drones used to attack Kyiv are being equipped with new, shielded satellite navigation antennas with 32 elements instead of the previous 16, Adviser to the President of Ukraine Serhiy (Flash) Beskrestnov said.

According to him, these CRPA antennas are designed to counter electronic warfare (EW) systems that create interference on satellite navigation frequencies, particularly GPS. The number of antenna elements affects its ability to suppress interference from EW systems.

Beskrestnov said the Shahed UAVs can locate a target either through radio control by an operator via a MESH modem or using satellite navigation signals. To counter the second guidance method, Ukrainian electronic warfare systems generate jamming, while the Russian side installs antennas on the drones capable of neutralizing such signals.

"Previously, we essentially needed to ensure that there were always 16 electronic warfare sources around the 'Shahed,' but now we essentially need twice as many," the presidential adviser said in a post shared on Facebook.

He said this technological race creates additional difficulties for Ukraine, since it is easier for the enemy to increase the number of antenna elements than it is for the Ukrainian side to increase the number of electronic warfare deployment points. "This race is difficult for us because it is easier for the enemy to increase the number of elements on an antenna than it is for us to add electronic warfare sites."