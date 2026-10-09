Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrives in USA – source

A Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrived in the United States on Friday for a meeting with American officials, a source close to the Ukrainian delegation told Interfax-Ukraine.

Sources told the agency on October 8 that the meeting would take place on Friday and would include preparations for trilateral Ukraine-USA-Russia talks. The information was confirmed by sources in the negotiating group and the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The delegation includes National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, first deputy head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Servant of the People parliamentary faction leader David Arakhamia.

Axios previously reported, citing American and Ukrainian officials, that U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would meet the Ukrainian negotiating team and European officials in Miami on Friday to present new proposals aimed at breaking the deadlock in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing an unnamed official, reported that Witkoff and Kushner had received briefings from Trump earlier this week ahead of the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Pryluky that the Ukrainian negotiating team was in Europe and was due to travel to the United States on Friday and Saturday.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi confirmed Ukraine's readiness to participate in trilateral peace talks in October and to consider different ceasefire arrangements, including an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact.

On October 1, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha told journalists that four proposals for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire with Russia had been put forward by the United States, India, Turkey and Egypt. Ukraine was ready for both an energy ceasefire and a Black Sea ceasefire, but only as a combined arrangement, he said.

“We are ready for different ceasefire formats, including an unconditional ceasefire along the current line of contact. We have conveyed all of this, and the Americans have accepted it and are also working on this track,” Sybiha said.

On September 12, Budanov told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy meeting in Kyiv, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, that another round of trilateral peace talks could take place in October.

“We are preparing. For October,” Budanov said when asked whether preparations were under way for the next round of talks.