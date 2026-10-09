Koretsky calls for urgent action on Kyiv's backup transport and critical services

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has called on relevant government agencies and local authorities to urgently address the operation of critical services and arrangements for replacement public transport in Kyiv following recent damage to energy infrastructure.

“Russia attacks energy infrastructure and facilities supplying Kyiv and the central regions almost continuously every day. Several facilities have suffered significant damage and destruction,” Koretsky wrote on Telegram following a conference call with the president on Friday.

The government is assessing the effectiveness of protection measures, identifying lessons to be learned and determining what can be improved quickly, he said. The immediate priority is to restore damaged facilities, with additional resources deployed to the work.

Repair work is continuing around the clock, sometimes during air raid alerts, while Russia continues launching jet-powered Shahed drones in an effort to prevent rapid repairs, Koretsky said.

The Foreign Ministry and Energy Ministry, with active assistance from the presidential office team, are in ongoing discussions with international partners to secure the assistance needed to speed up restoration, he said.

“Kyiv deserves particular attention. Lessons must be learned from the recent events, above all concerning critical service systems and the organization of replacement transport,” Koretsky said.

The Infrastructure Ministry, Energy Ministry, State Emergency Service and local authorities must urgently resolve these issues, he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed officials to accelerate implementation of regional resilience plans, with separate tasks assigned for Kyiv, according to earlier reports.