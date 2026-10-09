Energy Ministry explains regional differences in power outages

Eastern, southern and central Ukraine currently face electricity deficits due to Russian attacks and the resulting damage, while most of the country's power generation capacity is concentrated in the west, where nuclear power plants are located and electricity imports from Europe enter the country, the Energy Ministry has said.

The western region could potentially generate more electricity than it consumes, the ministry said in a Telegram post on Friday.

Transmitting electricity from western Ukraine to Kyiv or Kharkiv requires high-voltage transmission lines and autotransformers, which Russia is deliberately targeting, the ministry said.

Energy infrastructure has become the main target of Russian strikes ahead of winter. Attacks on transformers and high-voltage networks carrying electricity between regions have temporarily reduced the power system's ability to transmit electricity to consumers, it said.

“As a result, damage to the transmission ‘highways’ leaves electricity ‘trapped’ in the regions where it is generated or imported,” the ministry said.

Consequently, power restrictions may be unnecessary in western Ukraine, while shortages are more acute in central, southern and eastern regions. The transmission networks lack sufficient capacity to carry such large volumes of electricity and were not designed for this level of load, the ministry said.

The situation is compounded by mass attacks, localized strikes in frontline areas and equipment failures caused by system overload. Equipment breaks down daily and energy workers repair it, the ministry said.

Differences in the duration of power outages are therefore the result of physical limitations, rather than arbitrary decisions, the ministry said.