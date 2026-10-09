New Ukraine–Romania border crossing opens

A new border crossing between Ukraine and Romania, Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmației, began operating on Thursday, October 8, Ukrainian Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk said.

"The first new road crossing between our countries in Zakarpattia in almost 20 years," Kalashnyk emphasized in a Telegram post.

He said that this is the region's third road border crossing with Romania. It provides an additional route for people and businesses, creates an opportunity to redistribute traffic flows and reduces pressure on existing crossings.

"It is particularly important for residents of the Solotvyno territorial community, where Bila Tserkva is located. A large ethnic Romanian community lives here, and many families have relatives on the other side of the border. The new crossing will make these trips easier — to visit parents, children and loved ones. It is precisely these everyday needs of people that should determine how we develop infrastructure," the minister said.

The crossing will initially be able to handle up to 400 passenger cars per day. To launch operations, Ukraine built an access road and installed modular infrastructure for border and customs control. Romanian partners built the border crossing facility and a new bridge across the Tisza River.

"We are opening traffic using temporary infrastructure so that people can use the crossing right away. This is the first phase of the project. Next, we plan to build a full-scale complex for processing trucks and buses. Once construction is completed, it will be able to additionally process up to 360 trucks and 50 buses per day," Kalashnyk concluded.