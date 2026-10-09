Ukraine recovers EUR 700,000 in Polygraph Combine corruption case – NABU

Ukraine has recovered EUR 700,000 from abroad in a corruption case involving the state-owned Polygraph Combine Ukraina, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported.

One of the defendants admitted guilt and agreed to compensate for the damage, NABU said on Telegram on Friday.

The funds had been frozen in the defendant's accounts in France. Following approval of a plea agreement by Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court and with the consent of France's National Financial Prosecutor's Office, the freeze was lifted and the money transferred to the state-owned enterprise's account, NABU said.

The recovery resulted from the work of a joint investigation team comprising NABU detectives, Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) prosecutors, and law enforcement officers from France and Estonia. The team also received expert and coordination support from the StAR Initiative, Eurojust, and the OECD GLEN and GFAR Action Series platforms, NABU said.

This is the third recovery of assets from abroad in the case. In October 2025, French company SURYS transferred EUR 3.37 million to the Ukrainian state, followed by another EUR 450,000 in June 2026. The total amount recovered in the case has now reached EUR 4.5 million, NABU said.

In August 2026, Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities sent to court a case concerning an alleged international corruption scheme involving passport production, with estimated losses of around UAH 500 million.

The former head of the Polygraph Combine is accused of misappropriating the enterprise's funds, receiving an undue benefit in the form of copyright to security-feature designs used in foreign passports and ID cards, and laundering proceeds from their use. Another defendant is a former department head at the enterprise.

According to NABU, in 2013 the then-head of the combine acquired an Estonian company through nominees and made its involvement a condition of cooperation with foreign partners. The intermediary purchased holograms directly from a French manufacturer and resold them to the state-owned enterprise at prices four to six times higher, investigators allege.

Four participants in the scheme have been convicted by the High Anti-Corruption Court under plea agreements. Almost UAH 180 million has been returned to the state, nearly UAH 6 million allocated to support Ukraine's Defense Forces, and more than UAH 20 million reimbursed to the state-owned enterprise, NABU said.