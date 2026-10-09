Kyiv to reroute five trolleybus services from October 10 to 14 for roadworks

Five trolleybus routes in Kyiv, Nos. 4, 24, 25, 26 and 35, will operate on modified routes from October 10 to 14 due to roadworks at the roundabout where Svobody Avenue meets Heorhiya Honh adze Avenue, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) press service has reported.

During the works, trolleybuses will run along their usual routes from Ukrainian Heroes Square metro station, Pivnichna Street, Pochaina metro station, Nyvky metro station and Kadetskyi Hai Street to Svobody Avenue, then continue along Heorhiya Honh adze Avenue to the roundabout at the intersection with Yevropeiskoho Soiuzu Avenue and Ivana Vyhovskoho Street, the administration said.

The services will operate under temporary route numbers 4-D, 24-D, 25-D, 26-D and 35-D for the duration of the works.

Route maps for the temporary arrangements have been published on the KCSA website.