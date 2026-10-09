Ukraine plans family recovery centers for veterans at state and municipal health resorts

The Ukrainian Veterans Ministry and the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity are developing a pilot project to establish family recovery centersat state-owned and municipal health resorts.

“One of the priorities is to transform sanatorium treatment into a comprehensive recovery system. Two areas are currently being developed: long-term recovery centersand family recovery centres,” the Veterans Ministry said.

Long-term recovery centerswill combine physical and psychological rehabilitation, occupational therapy and social adaptation, the ministry said.

The family recovery centersare intended to support veterans’ physical and psychological recovery, strengthen family relationships and prevent secondary trauma among relatives, particularly children.

The ministries are identifying facilities for the pilot project and working out the formats for providing assistance, the ministry said.

The Veterans Ministry is also working to introduce a special “green corridor” at the state border for veterans.

In addition, a State Veterans Support Service is to be established within the State Veterans Space. The service is intended to assign each veteran a dedicated specialist to coordinate access to services and institutions and monitor outcomes, rather than requiring veterans to navigate the system on their own.