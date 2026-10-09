EU pledges continued military and energy support for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has condemned recent Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and pledged continued military support for Ukraine, saying Europe stands alongside the Ukrainian people in defending their skies.

“Buses were attacked. Innocent civilians were targeted while going about their daily lives. They will never return home. Plain and simple – these are war crimes,” von der Leyen wrote on X.

The European Union would continue supporting Ukraine, she said.

“Our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine. Europe stands firmly by your side. With additional drones, missiles and air defence systems to protect your skies. With budget support to keep your country functioning. And with help to restore your energy infrastructure and provide heat throughout the winter. Ukraine, we are with you,” she said.