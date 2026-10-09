Kyiv has about 700 generators for heating and water supply systems – city administration

About 700 generators have been installed at Kyiv's heating and water supply facilities, including boiler houses, heating points, pumping stations and other sites, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has reported.

"Generators have also been provided to 155 public drinking-water pump rooms, which can serve as an additional source of drinking water if centralized water supplies are disrupted," the administration said on its Telegram channel.

Petro Panteleyev, acting first deputy head of the KCSA, said backup power for the main heating and water supply facilities could only be ensured through the construction of new diesel power stations or cogeneration units.

Some projects under Kyiv's energy preparedness plan have already been completed and are operational, while the remainder are scheduled for completion by the end of the year, the administration said.