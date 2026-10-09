URCS provides emergency and psychological assistance after Russian strikes on Zaporizhia

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) assisted people affected by Russian airstrikes on Zaporizhia on Friday morning.

The URCS rapid response team worked at the site alongside other city emergency services, the organization said on Facebook.

Volunteers searched the affected area and a residential building for people in need of assistance. Three people received first aid and 15 received psychological support.

A Ukrainian Red Cross aid point is operating at the site, distributing humanitarian assistance according to the needs identified.

Russia attacked Zaporizhia six times on Friday morning, killing one person and injuring 14 others, including a child and a police officer. Emergency rescue operations have been completed, while municipal services are carrying out restoration work.