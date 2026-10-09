Parliament to begin considering bills needed for international financial aid on October 12 – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada will begin considering bills required for Ukraine to receive international financial assistance on Monday, October 12, parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

“On October 12, the Verkhovna Rada will begin considering important legislative decisions necessary for our progress toward the EU and the continuation of international financial assistance,” Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook following a meeting and joint press conference with the speakers of the parliaments of the Weimar Triangle countries on Friday.

Stefanchuk also emphasized the need for continued support for Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, he said.

The Verkhovna Rada plans on Monday, in particular, to adopt bill No. 16119 on the educational rights of national minorities. Adoption of the bill is required to open the “Internal Market” and “Competitiveness and Inclusive Growth” negotiating clusters for Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

The European Union plans to decide on opening the clusters on October 13, according to the report.

The Weimar Triangle is an informal grouping of Germany, Poland and France established in 1991.