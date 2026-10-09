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Zelenskyy presents 20 housing certificates to Ukrainian heroes and families of fallen soldiers

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Zelenskyy presents 20 housing certificates to Ukrainian heroes and families of fallen soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented 20 certificates for apartments to recipients of the Hero of Ukraine title and relatives of service members who received the country’s highest honor posthumously, the presidential press service said.

“Gratitude, respect, and a clear fact: every Hero and every family of Ukrainian Heroes should have a home here in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said during the ceremony.

Those attending observed a minute of silence in memory of the Heroes who had died defending Ukraine, the statement said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine continued to resist a larger adversary because of the people defending the country, and thanked service members, defense industry workers and others contributing to Ukraine’s defense.

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