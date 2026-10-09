Ukraine to discuss new comprehensive plan to end war with Trump representatives in USA – media

The Ukrainian negotiating team will discuss a new comprehensive plan to end the war with US President Donald Trump’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during meetings in the United States, NBC News reported, citing a senior U.S. administration official.

The discussions will focus on a new, unified proposal covering all aspects of the conflict, with the aim of overcoming the current deadlock and bringing the war to an end, the official said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that the Ukrainian delegation would meet Witkoff and Kushner in the United States on Friday, with talks expected to last two days.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Kyrylo Budanov, Serhiy Kyslytsia, David Arakhamia and Rustem Umerov, Zelenskyy told journalists. He also said Ukraine expected European representatives to join the Ukrainian and US negotiating teams.