Kyiv administration says state unblocks payments for some energy security projects

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has reported that the state has unblocked payments for some projects under Kyiv’s energy security plan, a move expected to accelerate work on backup heating, cogeneration plants and uninterrupted power supplies for water utility facilities.

“Today, the state unblocked payments for some projects under Kyiv’s energy security plan. This is an extremely important step, as the freezing of payments negatively affected the pace of implementation of critically important infrastructure projects that were supposed to be completed by the end of the year,” the KCSA said in a Telegram post on Friday.

The projects include backup heating, construction of cogeneration plants and uninterrupted power supplies for water utility facilities, the administration said. The projects had been halted during active implementation, including while equipment manufactured abroad was being transported. Such equipment requires advance ordering, according to the KCSA.

The plan provides for the construction this year of 1,600 MW of backup heating capacity and 40 MW of backup power supply for water utility facilities, covering dozens of sites, the administration said.