Ukraine eases access to state-controlled property for data center, telecom operators

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified access to property owned by companies in which the state holds more than 50% of shares for data center and telecommunications operators, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

Under the new procedure, the companies will be able to lease such property to accommodate digital and telecommunications infrastructure without an electronic auction, Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

The simplified mechanism will apply throughout martial law and for six months after its termination or cancellation, he said.

“The decision should help businesses relocate and deploy IT infrastructure more quickly amid Russian attacks,” the prime minister said.