Ukraine abolishes one-year driving experience requirement for BE, C1E, CE licences

The Ukrainian government has abolished the requirement for drivers to have at least one year of driving experience in a base vehicle category before obtaining licences for categories BE, C1E and CE, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said.

Under the decision, holders of category B, C1 or C licences will be eligible for the corresponding BE, C1E or CE category after completing the prescribed retraining programmes and passing a practical driving test at a territorial service centre of the Interior Ministry.

The change will apply during martial law and for six months after it is terminated or lifted, the ministry said.

Category BE covers passenger cars towing trailers with a maximum authorised mass exceeding 750 kg. Category C1E covers medium-duty vehicles in category C1, with a mass of 3.5 to 7.5 tonnes, towing trailers exceeding 750 kg. Category CE covers category C trucks towing trailers or semi-trailers exceeding 750 kg.

The ministry said the change would help bring more drivers into the freight transport sector and eliminate the need to wait an additional year before qualifying to drive vehicles with trailers.

“For the agricultural sector, this is an important decision, as a shortage of drivers directly affects logistics. When there are not enough people behind the wheel, it becomes harder to transport the harvest on time and deliver produce to elevators, processing facilities, ports and border crossing points,” Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Taras Vysotsky said, according to the statement.

The changes do not affect statutory age requirements or the basic legal right to drive, the ministry said. They simplify procedures for driver training, retraining and qualification certification.

The decision extends earlier government measures to ease access to the driving profession. Since 2022, drivers holding category B licences have been permitted to drive category C and C1 vehicles during martial law. The government has also simplified access to category CE licences for drivers who already hold category C licences.