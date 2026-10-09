Witkoff and Kushner talk to Trump before meeting Ukrainian delegation – media

U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have had a brief meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week ahead of a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Friday, citing an unnamed official.

"Witkoff & Kushner met with President Trump Thursday to present the U.S. proposal and receive his input ahead of the talks in Miami, which are expected to last two days, a U.S. official said," he noted on X.

In addition to Trump, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and presidential advisor Michael Needham participated in the conversation with Kushner and Witkoff.