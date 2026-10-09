Russia attacks two DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia attacked two DTEK energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region on October 8–9, the energy holding company reported on Friday.

"Yesterday evening, one of the DTEK Dnipro Grids facilities was attacked by Shahed drones," the company wrote on its Telegram channel.

On the morning of October 9, another facility was struck by a jet-powered drone. Power equipment was damaged, and a fire broke out.

"None of the employees were injured," DTEK noted.

As previously reported, on October 7, a hostile drone attacked a DTEK site in Dnipropetrovsk region—the ninth attack on this facility since the beginning of September.