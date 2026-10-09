Stefanchuk proposes including Rada in Weimar Triangle's parliamentary component

Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk has proposed to his counterparts from Poland, France, and Germany that the parliamentary dimension of the Weimar Triangle be expanded to include the Verkhovna Rada.

"I proposed expanding the parliamentary dimension of the Weimar Triangle to include the Ukrainian parliament," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook following a meeting of Weimar Triangle parliamentary speakers in Warsaw on Friday.

According to Stefanchuk, the Verkhovna Rada is ready for this step. He noted that the format was established 35 years ago, specifically to support Poland's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"Today, it can play an equally important role for Ukraine... Ukraine's future lies in a united Europe. And the Weimar format can become another tool to help us work together to bring about a just peace and finally overcome the division of Europe," Stefanchuk remarked.