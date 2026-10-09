Fire Point: FP-1 drones strike Yandex' largest data center

Fire Point, a Ukrainian defense technology company, announced that its proprietary FP-1 drones had struck the largest data center belonging to Yandex, located in Kaluga region of the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces used FP-1 drones to strike the Yandex DC Kaluga data center, located in Grabtsevo industrial park in Kaluga region of the Russian Federation," the company stated on Telegram on Friday.

The facility has a design capacity of 63 MW, making it the company's largest data center. Several data center modules were completely disabled as a result of the strikes.

The message notes that, as of 2026, Yandex operates five major data centers, two of which have been attacked by Ukraine's Defense Forces.