Zelenskyy: Two oil refineries and data center hit in Russia

Ukrainian defense forces struck oil refineries in Omsk and Ukhta, the latter located 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine's state border, and also hit another data center, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“Another strike on a Russian oil refinery in Omsk – one of the major refineries – as well as on the Ukhta oil refinery, 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine’s state border. The target in Ukhta was hit by An-196 RS drones, which can fly about 2,500 kilometers, while FP-6 drones (modified FP-1s) were used against the Omsk refinery the day before,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

The President also reported the destruction of another data center in the Russian Federation—a mirror response from Ukraine.