AFU General Staff: Facilities involved in missile launches, rocket fuel production inside Russia struck last night

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported strikes carried out last night against enemy facilities involved in missile launches and rocket fuel production, specifically in Nizhny Novgorod and Tver regions.

"On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck facilities within the Russian Federation. Specifically, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC Center for Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities—the V.P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was hit near the settlement of Dalneye Konstantinovo-5 in Nizhny Novgorod region," the General Staff stated on Telegram on Friday.

It is noted that the Centre operates in the sphere of creating, maintaining, and operating launch complexes, fueling equipment, and control systems for missiles.

Furthermore, the Redkino Experimental Plant, which is part of the enemy's military-industrial complex supply chains, was struck near the settlement of Redkino in Tver region. The plant produces Decilin-M fuel components for Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as additives for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene. It is subject to international sanctions.

Additionally, in an effort to weaken the Russian military-industrial complex' capacity to produce explosives and rocket fuel, a strike was carried out against the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Decommissioning Center (near the settlement of Surovatikha, Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia).