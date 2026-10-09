Zelenskyy: Enemy ‘infiltration attempts’ near Dobropillia successfully neutralized

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard reports from Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty on the situation at the front, specifically in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

“There are results in eliminating the occupiers’ infiltration attempts in Dobropillia. We identified decisions that should deliver results in the coming weeks,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

He thanked every unit that is fully carrying out its assigned tasks.