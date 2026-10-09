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Zelenskyy orders accelerated implementation of resilience plans in regions, particularly Kyiv

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Zelenskyy orders accelerated implementation of resilience plans in regions, particularly Kyiv
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the acceleration of resilience plan implementation across the regions; specific tasks have also been outlined for Kyiv.

“Slow-walking this work is absolutely unacceptable, and officials at the Ministry of Infrastructure and regional administrations bear personal responsibility. We also set specific tasks for Kyiv due to an almost complete failure by the city authorities to take the necessary steps,” Zelenskyy wrote on X following a conference call with military and government officials on Friday.

The President also instructed that a comprehensive package of decisions regarding the situation in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, be prepared by the end of the week.

#winter #zelenskyy #preparation
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