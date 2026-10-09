Diia app adds online service to terminate employment in occupied territories

Ukraine's Diia government services app has added an online service allowing people to terminate their employment in temporarily occupied territories, the Digital Transformation Ministry said.

To use the service, users should open the Services section in Diia, select Obrii.Work and then "Termination of employment in temporarily occupied territories." They must verify their employment details, complete and review an application, and sign it using Diia.Signature, the ministry said in a Telegram post.

Applications will be processed automatically through the Obrii system within one working day. Users will then receive a notification in the app, the ministry said.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion began, 11,700 people have applied to terminate employment in temporarily occupied territories, according to the Economy and Environment Ministry, citing the State Employment Service.

The Digital Transformation Ministry said it plans to expand the range of digital services available through the platform, including grants for training and assistance with retraining.

Obrii is a digital ecosystem for Ukraine's labor market being developed jointly by the Economy and Environment Ministry and the Digital Transformation Ministry. The State Employment Service administers the platform.

In June, the two ministries opened registration for closed beta testing of the first tools in the Obrii ecosystem. Development and integration costs for the current and following years have been estimated at $5 million to $10 million.