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Russia targeting high-voltage power transmission networks linking regions in recent weeks - Energy Ministry

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Russia targeting high-voltage power transmission networks linking regions in recent weeks - Energy Ministry
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Russia has intensified attacks on energy infrastructure in recent weeks, targeting energy equipment and high-voltage networks that transmit electricity between regions, First Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said at a briefing on Friday.

"As a result, the power system has temporarily lost some of its capacity to transmit electricity to consumers," he said.

As of the morning of October 9, some consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions remained without electricity due to attacks on energy infrastructure, Nekrasov said.

Emergency power cuts were being imposed in parts of Kyiv and the Kyiv region because of equipment damage and falling voltage in the high-voltage network. Previously published outage schedules were not currently in effect in those areas. A return to predictable schedules would follow once the power system had stabilized, he said.

Hourly power cuts for all categories of consumers and power restrictions for industry and businesses were being applied in a number of other regions on Friday.

Current outage schedules are available on the official websites of regional electricity distribution companies, the ministry said.

#targets #energy #russia
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