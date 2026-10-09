Ukrainian MFA: Confirmation received from Austrian side that Mykhailo Tkach has been released

Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigative journalism department at Ukrayinska Pravda, who had been detained in Vienna, has been released, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi announced.

"We have just received confirmation from the Austrian side that Mykhailo Tkach has been released. Ukrainian diplomats and consular staff from the Embassy of Ukraine in Austria have been working with their Austrian counterparts since yesterday evening to resolve this situation. We are grateful to the Austrian diplomats for their appropriate response," the spokesperson told reporters.

He emphasized that the Foreign Ministry is continuing to work on clarifying the circumstances of the detention. In addition to Mykhailo Tkach, cameraman Yaroslav Bondarenko was also detained; consuls are currently ascertaining whether he has been released as well.

"Protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens is an absolute priority. The Foreign Ministry, the Consular Service Department, and the embassy are keeping the situation under their control and maintaining a constant dialogue with the Austrian Foreign Ministry," the agency added.

On the evening of October 8, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhy stated that the Embassy of Ukraine in Austria had requested clarification from the Austrian side regarding the circumstances of the detention in Vienna of Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigative journalism department at Ukrayinska Pravda.

"The consul is already in contact with Austrian counterparts and has officially requested access to the detained citizen," the press secretary said on Thursday evening in response to inquiries from journalists.

Earlier, Ukrayinska Pravda reported that Mykhailo Tkach, the head of the outlet's investigative journalism unit, had been detained in Vienna while on assignment to track down fugitive Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The publication’s editorial team stated that it considers the detention unlawful and is demanding Tkach's immediate release, as well as an official explanation regarding the actions of Austrian law enforcement.

Tkach was in Austria with his colleague Yaroslav Bondarenko. The outlet has appealed to Ukrainian diplomats to urgently take all necessary measures to protect the journalists, establish their whereabouts, and facilitate their release.