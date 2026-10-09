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Veterans Ministry seeks to introduce ‘green corridor’ for veterans at border – Kim

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Veterans Ministry seeks to introduce ‘green corridor’ for veterans at border – Kim

Minister of Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim states that the ministry is working on implementing a special "green corridor" for veterans at the state border.

"We are developing measures to be provided to veterans. We have plans, please do not view this as a firm promise, but we are exploring the possibility of creating a 'green corridor' at the border so that they do not have to wait in line; so they do not have to wait in lines at hospitals; so there are dedicated parking spaces for veterans; and to simplify employment procedures at enterprises willing to hire veterans," Kim said in an interview with the national telethon on Friday.

He emphasized that all these measures must be digitized; otherwise, they will not work. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs is currently collaborating with the Ministry of Digital Transformation on this matter.

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