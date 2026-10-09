Kyiv energy supply could stabilize within a week if Russia does not repeat unusually precise strikes - energy expert

Energy workers should be able to improve electricity supply to Kyiv and surrounding districts within the next 24 to 36 hours and stabilize supply within a week, provided Russia does not repeat its unusually accurate strikes on energy facilities, Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center (ERC), has said.

Kharchenko made the remarks in a comment to SLAWA TV, discussing the causes of emergency power cuts in the capital and several other regions on the evening of October 8.

"I cannot predict the attacks, but if we assume they do not manage to carry out more of these highly successful, highly concentrated attacks (because in some places it is simply a matter of bad luck: ten meters to the left or right and the situation would have been completely different), then, if we set the attacks aside, things should ease somewhat in about 24 to 36 hours, and improve considerably within about a week," he said.

According to Kharchenko, Russia has been carrying out highly focused strikes over the past three weeks in an effort to isolate Kyiv from the national power grid. Several key network components in Kyiv have been hit and seriously damaged.

"Unfortunately, several substations that are very important for electricity transmission were hit. Even where protection helped preserve the most valuable equipment, there is still damage and repairs are needed," the expert said.

At the same time, national power grid operator Ukrenergo is completing scheduled work at several other facilities that had been planned before the start of the heating season. As a result, some transformers currently held in storage are disconnected, reducing the reserves available to the system operator to supply electricity to Kyiv, he added.

"This is precisely why the situation in Kyiv, as well as in districts effectively connected through Kyiv in one way or another, is extremely difficult at present," Kharchenko said, adding that work to restore stable electricity supply was continuing intensively around the clock.