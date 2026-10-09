A petition on the Kyiv City Council website calling for motorboats to be launched in the capital as an additional mode of passenger transport on the Dnipro River has not gathered the number of votes required for consideration.

According to the petition platform on the city council’s website, the initiative was submitted on August 10 and, as of October 9, had gathered only 459 of the 6,000 votes needed.

“Introducing motorboats and rowboats as an additional mode of transport for carrying passengers along the Dnipro River will reduce the load on municipal ground transport (buses, trams, trolleybuses) as well as the metro. Of course, this type of transport must be licensed,” the petition said.

In June, a similar petition to city authorities calling for the restoration and development of public river transport on the Dnipro also failed to gather the required votes.

As previously reported, The Telegraph published an article saying Vladimir Putin has enlisted General Sergei Surovikin to destroy bridges across the Dnipro that are critical to the functioning of the Ukrainian capital.