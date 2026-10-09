Ukrainian negotiating team to spend two days in USA; European team to join them – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian negotiating team will meet on Friday in the USA with representatives of US President Donald Trump, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and the talks are expected to last two days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"The Ukrainian negotiating team will meet tomorrow, Friday, in the USA with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. Budanov, Kyslytsia, Arakhamia, and Umerov will represent us. The meeting is expected to last two days. We also anticipate that a European team will join our negotiating group and the American negotiating group," Zelenskyy told reporters on Thursday.

The President added that he expects the negotiating team to be back in Kyiv by Monday morning, at which point he will receive full details of the talks.

According to him, the Ukrainian side knows which pressing issues to raise with the American side.

"We will also speak separately with the Europeans; issues regarding money—details on the receipt of funds—are being raised there, and that is very important. And, of course, air defense," the head of state noted.