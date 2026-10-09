Kyiv metro denies reports of Green Line shutdown, announces peak-hour timetable

Kyiv Metro has denied reports circulating online that the Green Line had been suspended due to power outages, and announced a temporary special timetable for the line during morning and evening rush hours.

"Reports that the Green Line metro service has been suspended due to power outages are untrue. Electric public transport has been temporarily suspended in some districts of the city," the municipal operator said on its official Telegram channel on Friday.

The Syretsko-Pecherska Line, also known as the Green Line, is currently operating on a temporary special timetable during morning and evening rush hours due to restrictions on the Pivdennyi Bridge, which allow only one metro train to cross at a time, the operator said.

At other times, trains run as usual.

Separately, some public transport services have been temporarily suspended in the Obolonsky, Podilsky and Sviatoshynsky districts due to a lack of voltage in the power system, the statement said.

Updates on public transport operations are being posted on the official channels of Kyiv City State Administration, Kyivpastrans (Telegram) and Kyiv Metro (Telegram).

"Please rely on official announcements and do not spread unverified information," Kyiv Metro said.