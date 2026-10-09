Emergency power cuts introduced in some regions following Russian attacks - Ukrenergo

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in some regions of Ukraine due to a difficult situation in the power system following further Russian attacks, national power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Friday.

"Previously announced power outage schedules are currently not in effect in regions where emergency cuts have been introduced," the system operator said.

Emergency cuts will be lifted once the situation in the power system stabilises, Ukrenergo said.

As reported, citing DTEK, Ukrenergo instructed emergency power cuts on Friday morning on Kyiv's right bank and in the Bucha and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv region.