Ukrainian Air Force shoot down and suppress 114 enemy UAVs overnight

Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 114 enemy targets overnight into Friday; however, enemy aerial assets struck eight locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense units shot down or suppressed 114 enemy UAVs, including Shahed and Gerbera types as well as other drone models," the message reads.

In total, during the night of October 9 (starting from 18:00 on October 8), the enemy launched attacks using 136 strike UAVs, including Shahed (93 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones, from the following directions: Orel and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), as well as the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (Hvardeiske).

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's defense forces.

Meanwhile, enemy aerial assets were recorded striking eight locations, while debris from downed objects fell at seven other sites.