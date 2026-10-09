Public transport partially halted in Kyiv due to power supply problems - Kyivpastrans

Electric public transport was partially suspended in Kyiv on Friday morning due to a lack of voltage in the power system, with problems reported in the Obolonsky, Podilsky and Sviatoshynsky districts, municipal transport operator Kyivpastrans said on Telegram.

"Public transport in Kyiv has been partially suspended. The reason for the suspension is a lack of voltage in the power system. The problem is currently being observed in the Obolonsky, Podilsky and Sviatoshynsky districts," Kyivpastrans said.