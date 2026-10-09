Moldova ready to receive new wave of Ukrainian refugees this winter – Sandu

Moldova is ready to receive as many Ukrainian refugees as necessary if conditions in Ukraine become as difficult this winter as widely expected, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at the Moldova Security Forum 2026 on Thursday, NewsMaker reported.

“Since 2022, more than 1 million Ukrainians who fled the war have arrived in Moldova, and around 100,000 have found a home here. If this winter in Ukraine is as difficult as everyone expects, we are ready to receive as many people as safety requires,” Sandu said.

Asked whether Moldova was prepared for a new influx of refugees, former Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said the authorities were considering such a scenario.

“Yes, this is part of our plans. Moldova has experience in responding to emergencies,” he said.

Recean said preparations extended beyond humanitarian assistance. Moldova’s and Ukraine’s electricity grids are interconnected, he said, meaning Moldova also needed to prepare for possible problems affecting energy infrastructure.

“We will act on all these fronts: humanitarian, logistical and energy,” Recean said.

Asked whether Moldova could supply electricity to Ukraine, Recean said Moldova alone could not provide the volumes Ukraine needed. Electricity from Romania could, however, transit through Moldova, he said.

European Union representative Dorota Dlouhi-Suliga said the bloc would continue supporting Ukraine’s energy system, including by supplying generators to help prevent the worst-case scenario.

The EU has also been helping Moldova strengthen its capacity to receive Ukrainian refugees since 2022, she said.