Diia explains how to file Europrotocol in event of traffic accident

The Diia app now features a function for filing a Europrotocol report, which allows users to report a traffic accident via their smartphone without calling the patrol police or filling out a paper form.

According to a statement from the Diia press service on Thursday, to use the service, users must update the Diia app and navigate to the "Services," "Driver," and "Europrotocol" sections.

Next, users should verify the details; specifically, information about the drivers, vehicles, and insurance policies will be automatically retrieved from government registries.

The press service added that drivers will need to fill out the details of the accident and upload photos of the damaged vehicles at the scene. Subsequently, drivers will receive the other driver's consent and signature via a QR code or a notification in the Diia app.

It is noted that after completing these preliminary steps, users will need to sign the document using Diia.Sign and submit it. It is expected that after both parties have successfully signed the document, the app will automatically submit the Europrotocol to the Motor Transport Insurance Bureau of Ukraine (MTIBU), and MTIBU will subsequently forward it to the insurance companies.

"Next, contact your insurance company for further instructions," Diia said.

According to the press release, before filing the claim, you should ensure that no one is injured, that only two vehicles were involved in the accident, that neither driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, that both have valid MTPL insurance policies, and that they have reached an agreement regarding the circumstances of the accident.

It is expected that drivers who have the following in Diia at the same time can complete the Europrotocol: a verified RNOKPP (IPN), a digital passport (ID card), foreign passport, or residence permit, a driver's license, and a vehicle registration certificate – as the owner or authorized user – as well as a valid MTPL policy for the vehicle involved in the accident.

"In other cases, fill out a paper Europrotocol or call the police," Diia said.