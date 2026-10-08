Russia attacks key energy facility for Kyiv – Shmyhal

Russia has attacked a facility critical to Kyiv's energy supply, said Denys Shmyhal, First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy.

"An attack took place on an energy facility vital to the city of Kyiv. Energy workers are doing everything possible to quickly restore power," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

He emphasized that the Russian drone attack was ongoing and that all emergency services had been deployed.

As previously reported, just minutes before Shmyhal's statement, the Ministry of Energy announced that hostile shelling had caused the disconnection of several elements of the electrical grid supplying Kyiv. This resulted in power outages for a significant number of consumers in certain districts of the capital.

Earlier, DTEK announced emergency power outages in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

On Thursday evening, metro operations were briefly suspended, and the movement of electric public transport in Kyiv was restricted.