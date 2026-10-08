Despite Seoul recalling ambassador, Ukraine remains open to resuming constructive dialogue – MFA

Despite South Korea's decision to recall its ambassador, Ukraine remains open to resuming constructive dialogue – even if it takes time, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhy said.

"This week, we invited the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present our position and seek constructive solutions. The Ukrainian side's position was conveyed to him. We are convinced that diplomacy must prevail over emotions. Despite Seoul's decision to recall its ambassador, Ukraine remains open to resuming constructive dialogue-even if it takes time," the spokesperson said in response to journalists' questions regarding the ambassador's recall.

Earlier on Thursday, the South Korean government announced its decision to recall its ambassador to Kyiv due to disagreements over the situation with prisoners of war from North Korea. This is indicated in a statement from the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs

As reported, in September, during his address to the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had handed over to South Korea two North Korean soldiers who had been captured last year.

Following this, South Korea stated that the handover was to take place confidentially for the safety of the prisoners of war and their families. According to Seoul, Ukraine agreed not to disclose information about the handover.

Subsequently, Ukrainian media, citing a source in the President's Office, said the Ukrainian side denies the existence of a confidentiality agreement with Seoul.

The South Korean administration said such a denial "seriously undermines" mutual trust and harms friendly relations between the countries.

The Ukrainian government itself insisted on the confidentiality of the handover, fearing domestic criticism over the loss of an opportunity to exchange North Korean prisoners of war for Ukrainian prisoners of war. Seoul, he said, agreed to the confidentiality out of concern for the safety of the prisoners of war and their families, as well as for diplomatic and security considerations.