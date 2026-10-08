British foreign secretary announces nearly EUR 64 mln winter support package during Ukraine visit

During his first visit to Ukraine in this capacity, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced nearly EUR 64 million in additional winter aid for Ukraine and reaffirmed continued support for Kyiv.

According to the British government, Miliband announced a winter resilience funding package totaling GBP 54 million (EUR 63.73 million). He also noted that today's new sanctions mean that more than 90% of Russia's total oil production capacity is now covered by the UK's sanctions regime.

The government said the UK's new humanitarian and energy funding will help strengthen Ukraine's preparedness for the fifth winter of Russia's full-scale invasion. Upon arriving in Ukraine for his first visit as foreign minister, Ed Miliband, together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visited the site of a recent strike in the Chernihiv region that claimed the lives of at least 22 people. There, he also announced new sanctions against Russia and GBP 6 million in funding for the investigation of war crimes.

During his meeting with President Zelenskyy, the foreign minister announced a sweeping package of sanctions against individuals and organizations that help sustain Russia's war.

The package, which targets approximately 40 entities in Russia's financial, oil, and technology sectors, is designed to disrupt Russia's supply chains and cut off its sources of funding.

"£54 million in combined energy and humanitarian funding is expected to support ordinary Ukrainians during the winter months – as Putin once again attempts to weaponize winter and plunge communities into darkness. The UK is backing Ukraine through a triangle of support – bolstering Ukraine's resilience; going after those who help to fund Russia's war machine; and shoring up NATO security and meeting threats to our national security with robust action," the statement reads.

Miliband said "Russia could end this war tomorrow. Instead we've seen escalating attacks, including on key infrastructure and Ukrainian cultural landmarks."

"My message to Putin is clear – You cannot wait us out. Until you choose the path of peace, the UK will not relent in its support for Ukraine, our values, or our national security. You will remain a pariah," he said.

Government officials said the United Kingdom has supported more than one million vulnerable civilians by providing much-needed generators and assistance in restoring damaged water and heating systems.

It is noted that the UK's current contribution includes GBP 20 million to support Ukraine's energy security: funding for teams carrying out emergency repairs to the power grid following attacks, investments in backup generators and solar energy sources for periods of outages, as well as investments in new technologies to diversify energy supplies.

The package also includes GBP 34 million to protect and support heating and water supply for Ukrainian families ahead of winter and to provide direct cash assistance in cooperation with the Ukrainian government and local partners, including UNICEF, UNHCR, and the Ukrainian Red Cross.

After his visit to Chernihiv, the Foreign Secretary returned to Kyiv and visited a hospital where Ukrainian veterans were receiving medical care. There, he announced GBP 6.3 million in support from the United Kingdom for Ukraine's domestic efforts to hold those responsible for the horrific war crimes committed during Russia's full-scale invasion accountable.

To date, the United Kingdom has provided over GBP 1 billion pounds in humanitarian and energy support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.