Stefanchuk, German Ambassador Ruge discuss Ukraine's fulfilment of international obligations

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and the newly appointed German Ambassador to Ukraine, Boris Ruge, discussed Ukraine's fulfillment of its international obligations.

"We also discussed Ukraine's reform agenda and the fulfillment of its international obligations. The Verkhovna Rada is working on legislative measures necessary to further strengthen the state and attract international support. In particular, this concerns draft laws on which access to the next financial aid package, amounting to approximately 20 billion, depends," Stefanchuk said on Facebook after meeting with the ambassador on Thursday.

According to Stefanchuk, Ukraine is committed to reforms, but

"for us, it is not only the number of laws passed that matters, but above all their quality, their compliance with the Constitution, and their consideration of the realities of martial law."

He said that Germany is one of Ukraine's key partners, whose consistent support is of particular importance to the country amid a full-scale war.

Stefanchuk said that everyone understands the domestic political context in Germany, where the issue of supporting Ukraine remains the subject of active debate.

"Therefore, it is important that our cooperation be based on concrete results, mutual trust, and a clear understanding of shared priorities. I am convinced that the Ukrainian-German partnership will continue to strengthen, particularly at the parliamentary level," he said.