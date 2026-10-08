Ukrenergo announces stricter power outages to be implemented in some regions starting Friday

Ukrenergo plans to implement power supply restrictions for industry and residential customers in several regions on Friday, October 9.

According to a statement by the company on its Telegram channel, the restrictions will be in effect from 00:00 to 11:59. The schedules for hourly power outages for residential customers will involve 0.5 to two out of six possible stages, Ukrenergo said.

The restrictions are due to damage to the power grid caused by massive Russian attacks.

As previously reported, scheduled power outages ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 stages were announced on Thursday. The schedules took effect on October 6 following massive shelling by Russia. Stage two outages mean an average of eight hours without power per day.