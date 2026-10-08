Number of injuries in Kramatorsk rises to 20 – Emergency Service

The number of injuries in Kramatorsk, following a hostile strike on a passenger bus, has risen to 20, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"The number of people injured or killed in the strike on a passenger bus in Kramatorsk has risen to 20. Buses engulfed in flames, debris, and the bodies of the deceased—rescuers worked amidst this horror, helping people," the SES said in a Telegram post on Thursday evening.

It was reported that enemy drones were constantly circling over the hit site, forcing rescuers to interrupt their work and take cover.

The post includes footage from the scene of the tragedy.

Earlier reports stated that a Russian strike on a passenger bus in Kramatorsk had killed 33 people and injured another 18.