Budanov on Kramatorsk strike: Putin killing Donbas, turning the region into desert

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, commented on the latest strike on Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) that took place on October 8: "This is not military logic. This is the deliberate destruction of people."

“Today's strike on Kramatorsk, which claimed over 30 lives, is yet another proof of what Putin is doing to Donbas. He is killing people, destroying and burning cities. This is the true ‘liberation,’ not what they declare on every platform,” he said on X Thursday evening.

“This is not military logic. This is the deliberate destruction of people. Putin is killing Donbas, turning the region into a desert,” he stressed.

As reported, 33 people were killed and another 18 were injured in a Russian strike on a scheduled bus in Kramatorsk.